SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:30 PM
CAROLYN A. SLANEY

CAROLYN A. SLANEY Obituary
SLANEY CAROLYN A.

Age 77, of North Hills, on Friday March 6, 2020. Beloved wife for 44 years of the late Clifford T. Slaney. Stepmother of Debbie R. Slaney, Alex D. (Cathy) Slaney and Cheryl (Brad) Rose; proud grandmother of Christopher, Jason, Danita, Jacque and Matthew; great-grandmother of Karli and Kalin, Azalea, Meadow, Canyon and Paisley; sister of David Herman, Allan Herman, Gary Herman, Timothy Herman, Ilene Hough, Suzan Galon and the late Joye and Jannet Spirek. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 388 Center Ave., Pgh., PA 15229, where a service will be held following visitation at 12:30 p.m. Carolyn was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Cabane 5, La Societe De Femmes where she served as State President. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA  15237. Please pay tribute at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
