George A Warden F. H. Inc
1100 N Homewood Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-241-3838
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Nazarene Baptist Church.
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Nazarene Baptist Church
CAROLYN CARSWELL

CAROLYN CARSWELL Obituary
CARSWELL CAROLYN

Age 74, transitioned on August 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Melvin; loving mother of Lynetta McClellan and LaShawn Hartwell; also survived by four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; church family, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 11:30 until time of service at 1:30 p.m. at Nazarene Baptist Church. Pittsburgh, PA. Entombment Homewood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE A. WARDEN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1100 North Homewood Ave. 412-241-3838. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
