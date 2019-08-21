|
CARSWELL CAROLYN
Age 74, transitioned on August 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Melvin; loving mother of Lynetta McClellan and LaShawn Hartwell; also survived by four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; church family, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 11:30 until time of service at 1:30 p.m. at Nazarene Baptist Church. Pittsburgh, PA. Entombment Homewood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE A. WARDEN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1100 North Homewood Ave. 412-241-3838.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019