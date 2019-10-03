Home

White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Northside Institutional Church of God in Christ
302 W. North Ave.
CAROLYN DOROTHY PARKER-MANKER

CAROLYN DOROTHY PARKER-MANKER Obituary
PARKER-MANKER CAROLYN DOROTHY

Age 74, quietly on September 26, 2019, at her residence. Beloved wife of 54 years to Charles F. Manker; mother of Gordon (Gail), Bryson, Crystal, April (Gerald Roundtree) Manker; grandmother of Charlynn (Taj) Lesane; great-grandmother of Tajlo; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, October 4, 2019, 4-8 p.m. WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11 a.m. at Northside Institutional Church of God in Christ, 302 W. North Ave. 15212. Burial Highwood Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
