PARKER-MANKER CAROLYN DOROTHY
Age 74, quietly on September 26, 2019, at her residence. Beloved wife of 54 years to Charles F. Manker; mother of Gordon (Gail), Bryson, Crystal, April (Gerald Roundtree) Manker; grandmother of Charlynn (Taj) Lesane; great-grandmother of Tajlo; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, October 4, 2019, 4-8 p.m. WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11 a.m. at Northside Institutional Church of God in Christ, 302 W. North Ave. 15212. Burial Highwood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019