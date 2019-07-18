GRAFFAM CAROLYN ESTEP

Age 87, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 of Pleasant Hills. Wife of the late Stephen W. Graffam; mother of Stephen C. Graffam of South Park, Susan Graffam (Lewis) Wright of Pleasant Hills, and David W. (Kelly) Graffam of Jefferson Hills; grandmother of Grace Wright (Tony) Smith and David Lewis Wright; great-grandmother of Caleb Anthony Smith; sister of the late Roberta "Bobby" Estep Waugaman. Carolyn was the May Queen at Baldwin High School and Allegheny College, Phi Beta Kappa at Allegheny College and then went on to teach second grade. Carolyn exemplified a life well lived, she married the love of her life, was the best mother on the planet to her three children, saw everything she wanted to see and did everything she wanted to do. She was one of Pleasant Hills longest living residents. She was loved deeply by those she loved. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service on Saturday in the funeral home Chapel at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Allegheny College, Allegheny College Annual Fund, 520 N. Main St., Box 44, Meadville, PA 16335, https://sites.allegheny.edu/annualgiving/options/make-a-gift-online, or Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 www.heinzhistorycenter.org/contribute/donate. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.