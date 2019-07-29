|
GILLIS CAROLYN F. (ZOLTAK)
Of North Braddock, age 57, suddenly on Saturday, july 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond D. Gillis for 32 years; loving mother of James David Gillis of North Versailles, Leah Hope (Dan Lynch) Gillis of North Braddock and Raymond David Gillis, Jr. of Forest Hills; treasured grandmother of Karla and Carolyn; sister of Alex (Linda) Zoltak, Adrienne (Andy) Bradshaw and the late Dean (surviving spouse, Peg) Zoltak. Carolyn enjoyed woodworking and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and exceptional wife. Carolyn was a selfless persona s she always thought of the welfare of others before herself. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made directly to Carolyn's family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019