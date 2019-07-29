Home

CAROLYN F. (ZOLTAK) GILLIS

CAROLYN F. (ZOLTAK) GILLIS Obituary
GILLIS CAROLYN F. (ZOLTAK)

Of North Braddock, age 57, suddenly on Saturday, july 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond D. Gillis for 32 years; loving mother of James David Gillis of North Versailles, Leah Hope (Dan Lynch) Gillis of North Braddock and Raymond David Gillis, Jr. of Forest Hills; treasured grandmother of Karla and Carolyn; sister of Alex (Linda) Zoltak, Adrienne (Andy) Bradshaw and the late Dean (surviving spouse, Peg) Zoltak. Carolyn enjoyed woodworking and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and exceptional wife. Carolyn was a selfless persona s she always thought of the welfare of others before herself. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made directly to Carolyn's family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019
