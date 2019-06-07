|
FESH CAROLYN (LYNCH)
Age 96, of Heidelberg, on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Wife of the late John Fesh; mother of Mary Ann Ciotti, John Paul (Joan) Fesh, Bonita Zimbicki and Carol Lynn Fesh; grandmother of Michelle (Joe) Housley, Cody Zimbicki, Rena (Fred) Kim and Ronnie Paul (Erin) Ciotti; nine great-grandchildren; sister of the late Kitty, Frank, Harry, Jim and Ann. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 12 noon. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019