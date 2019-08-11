|
|
HENDRIX CAROLYN
Age 93, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Haxton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 7, 2019. Carolyn is survived by her three sons, John Louie (Gail) Hendrix Jr., James Perry (Amy) Hendrix, Earl Jeffrey (Marci) Hendrix; two granddaughters, Sarah (Chris) Brown, Mary (Michael) Lancaster; grandson, John Louie (Lisa) Hendrix, III; three great-granddaughters, Campbell Brown, Olivia Lancaster, Evelyn Lancaster; two great-grandsons, Grayson Brown, Emmett Lancaster; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her Father, Joseph Hunter Christopher, Mother, Ruth Thelma Reid, and Husband, John Louie Hendrix. Carolyn was passionate about spreading the word of the Lord, helping others in need, and welcoming anyone into her home. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, August 15, 2019, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on August 15, 2019, 2 p.m. with a Graveside Service following at 3:15 p.m., Jefferson Memorial Park, 401 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Jews for Jesus; https://jewsforjesus.org/. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019