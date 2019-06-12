Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wm. Slater & Sons, Inc.
301 Virginia Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount
Grandview Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Entombment
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
Calvary Cemetery
Hazelwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN RAGANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN J. (SAPIENZA) RAGANO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROLYN J. (SAPIENZA) RAGANO Obituary
RAGANO CAROLYN J. (SAPIENZA)

Age 77, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years to John G. Ragano; loving mother of Vincent Ragano, Laura Ragano and Tracey (John) Falatek; cherished Nunny of Jay (Hanna) Ragano, Elizabeth Ragano and James Grab; loving great-Nunny of Elena Ragano; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Alexander) Sapienza; loving sister of Joanne Rosenkrantz and Dorothy Foehrenbach; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 6-9 p.m., Friday, 2-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church, Saturday, 10 a.m. Entombment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 600 Waterfront Dr., #210 Pgh., PA 15222. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now