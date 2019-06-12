|
RAGANO CAROLYN J. (SAPIENZA)
Age 77, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years to John G. Ragano; loving mother of Vincent Ragano, Laura Ragano and Tracey (John) Falatek; cherished Nunny of Jay (Hanna) Ragano, Elizabeth Ragano and James Grab; loving great-Nunny of Elena Ragano; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Alexander) Sapienza; loving sister of Joanne Rosenkrantz and Dorothy Foehrenbach; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 6-9 p.m., Friday, 2-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church, Saturday, 10 a.m. Entombment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 600 Waterfront Dr., #210 Pgh., PA 15222. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019