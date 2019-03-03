MIHALJEVIC CAROLYN JEAN (WILAND)

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Edward Mihaljevic, went home to the Lord February 27, 2019. She was a resident of Fairport, New York, spent her winters in Jensen Beach, Florida and formerly a long-time resident of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Born May 4, 1933, she was the loving daughter of the late Dorothy Pearl (Morris) Wiland and Norman Russell Wiland; and sister of the late Donald Wayne Wiland. Carolyn is survived by her loving children, Joseph (Michele) Mihaljevic, Linda (Michael) Bogesdorfer, Kathy (Andy) Mosso, Richard (Lorrie) Mihaljevic, Thomas (Mary) Mihaljevic, and James (Elizabeth) Mihaljevic; also survived by 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Carolyn lived a full life as a wonderful, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her most prized possession was her family and loved traveling for visits, handing down cooking recipes and lessons to create a treasure chest of memories. In her spare time she loved to crochet, cook, travel, read and do puzzles. She was an active participant at the Perinton Senior Recreation Center exercise programs, crochet club and senior choir. Carolyn was a member of the Church of the Assumption Catholic Church in Fairport, NY where she participated in the Sunday breakfast club, and the card ministry - writing cards to those in need of words of encouragement. Friends received TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, Sun., March 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral blessing will be held Mon., March 11, 2019, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Father Tom Lewandowski. Interment following St. Joseph Cemetery.