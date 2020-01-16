|
|
SAYBEL CAROLYN K.
Age 69, of Plum, passed peacefully at home on January 15, 2020. She was born March 7, 1950, in Pittsburgh to Rose (Vachon) Kunkel and the late Dr. William Kunkel. Beloved wife of Kenneth Saybel; step-mother of Robert Saybel and Max (Nadia DiClemente) Saybel; grandmother of Gianna; brother of William Jr., James, and Jonathan Kunkel; aunt of William III (Angela), Bradley, and Courtney Kunkel; great-aunt of Conner; sister-in-law of Cindy (Mark) Saybel Carlson. Carolyn graduated from Alderson Broaddus College and then went on to obtain her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She spent 37 years as a teacher in the Pittsburgh Public Schools. She loved to travel with her husband and went on a lot of beautiful trips. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020. Interment to follow at Homewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center 5115 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020