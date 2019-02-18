Home

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish in St. Wendelin Church
CAROLYN (DiTANO) KULWIK

CAROLYN (DiTANO) KULWIK Obituary
KULWIK CAROLYN (DiTANO)

Age 81, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved wife of Walter Kulwik; loving mother of Debbie (Ameen Asad) Willard, Mark (Judy) and Paul (Leslie) Kulwik; daughter of the late Domenic and Virginia (DaBaldo) DiTano; cherished grandmother of Brian, Christopher, Amy and Alex Kulwik and Lauren (Larry) Kletter; step-grandmother of Gena and Reece Carter. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, February 18, 2019, 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish in St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
