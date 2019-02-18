|
KULWIK CAROLYN (DiTANO)
Age 81, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved wife of Walter Kulwik; loving mother of Debbie (Ameen Asad) Willard, Mark (Judy) and Paul (Leslie) Kulwik; daughter of the late Domenic and Virginia (DaBaldo) DiTano; cherished grandmother of Brian, Christopher, Amy and Alex Kulwik and Lauren (Larry) Kletter; step-grandmother of Gena and Reece Carter. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, February 18, 2019, 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish in St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to:
www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019