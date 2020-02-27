|
d'HAPPART CAROLYN L.
Age 80, of North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. d'Happart. Mother of James (Melanie) d'Happart, Jeff (Mary) d'Happart, Jesse (Michelle) d'Happart, and the late Joseph d'Happart. Mother-in-law of Karen d'Happart. Grandmother of nine, Great-Grandmother of 13, and Great-Great-Grandmother of one. Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of 12 Noon funeral service at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020