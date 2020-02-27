Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Age 80, of North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. d'Happart. Mother of James (Melanie) d'Happart, Jeff (Mary) d'Happart, Jesse (Michelle) d'Happart, and the late Joseph d'Happart. Mother-in-law of Karen d'Happart. Grandmother of nine, Great-Grandmother of 13, and Great-Great-Grandmother of one. Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of 12 Noon funeral service at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
