|
|
ORBAN CAROLYN M.
Age 53, lost her courageous battle to renal cell cancer on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born on New Year's Day in 1967, in Pittsburgh, PA, to LaVerne and the late Stephen Orban. A teacher for the Diocese of Pittsburgh for 25 years, Carolyn held both her bachelor and master degrees in Early Childhood Education. She loved teaching and was passionate about instilling a love of learning in young children. She recognized the importance of play in learning and strived to make learning fun for her students. Most recently a teacher at St. Gabriel School in Whitehall, she taught first grade for many years at St. Sylvester School in Brentwood. In 2007, she received a Golden Apple Award from the Diocese of Pittsburgh for her excellence in teaching. Carolyn had a heartwarming smile and kind and compassionate spirit. A source of positivity, she exhibited a zest for life. Carolyn is survived by her mother, LaVerne Orban; siblings, Sue (Rupert), John (Karen) and Sean (Debby); nieces, Sarah, Maddy, Brooke, Ally, Kate, and Stephanie; nephew, Stephen Orban. Also survived by her boyfriend/significant other, Matthew Harkins. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, February 27, 2020. from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn requested that memorial donations be made to either Drop the Puck on Cancer (a nonprofit established to support residents of Brentwood battling cancer), 1905 Shelley Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15216, www.dropthepuckoncancer.com; or St. Gabriel School (for the purchase of books and a playground "Buddy" bench), 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020