SMITH CAROLYN M.
The sky gained a bright new star on December 7th and we have lost our dear Carolyn "Sis" Smith. She has joined her parents and two brothers. Carolyn was born in 1934 and is survived by her sister, Charlotte Smith; her sisters-in-law, Kate Moga and Karol Smith; her nephews, Gregg (Jennifer) and Mike (Suzanne); and niece, Lisa Bianchini. She was also Aunt "Sis" to nine great-nieces and nephews. Their pictures were proudly displayed throughout her beautiful apartment that overlooked Highland Park Zoo. Carolyn had a dynamic and purposeful life. She was a true Pittsburgher and devoted Steelers fan. After graduating from high school, Bell Telephone hired Carolyn as a switchboard operator. She was soon promoted to the level of a supervisor, which was unusual for a woman in the 1950's. She wanted a new challenge, so in the 1960's she went back to college to become an elementary school teacher. She taught the rest of her 28-year career in the Pittsburgh School System. Carolyn loved teaching the children. She was patient, kind and sensitive to all of their needs. In her free time, she was a world traveler. Sis rode freighter ships across the ocean spending time in Europe, Africa, Russia, Arctic, Alaska and the Caribbean—enjoying life while bringing her adventures back to the classroom. She traveled into her 80's. Memories of her travels and pictures are what we have to keep in our hearts. The family would like to thank her special friend, Kim, for the hours she spent driving Carolyn to her many and varied appointments. She cherished your friendship and the meals together at Panera Bread. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to the Rainbow Kitchen Community Services, 135 East Ninth Avenue, Homestead, PA 15120, American Red Cross, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or a charity of your own choice. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019