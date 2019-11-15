|
TRIPODI CAROLYN M.
On Monday, November 11, 2019, Carolyn M. Tripodi (AKA Marmee, Nana, Lady Marmalade), mother of two, and perennial prompter of "wow, your grandma is really cool!" passed away at her family's side at 84. She was the daughter of Hugh and Marian Markey; and sister of the late Sue Hornbaker. Unable to be contained by the quaint village of her birthplace, Worthington, OH, she embarked on a life so enviably full that she left the world prepared and entirely on her own terms. This life had at its heart a tightknit family: two children, Karen Martin (Dave) and Marc Moloney (Alma); four grandchildren, Jonathan and Kelly Martin and Sean and Lauren Moloney; and the entire Tripodi clan - all of whom were commonly held together by the strength of their love for her. She kept lifelong friends - keeping in touch with high school classmates, while maintaining her characteristically independent, stylish and artistic sensibility. She raised two children with William Moloney, Karen and Marc, who both inherited their witty sense of humor and love of music. Her daughter's family enjoyed spending hours with her playing Yahtzee, watching the obscure foreign and indie movies she always knew about before them, and singing intentionally "incredibly bad" harmonies in the kitchen to the point where laughter took over. Her son's family enjoyed her San Antonio visits - playing board games, trips to Mexico, and going down waterslides at the waterpark. Her second love was her late husband, Tom Tripodi, an accomplished DEA/CIA agent whose life ended far too early in 1999. In her later years, her passions included traveling the world, antique and art collection, as well as devouring novels, history and archeology books, and coloring intricate adult coloring books in her quieter moments. At her request, there will be no funeral service. Her remains will be joining Tom Tripodi's in Maryland, as accords with her wishes. Her family encourages donations to Family Hospice Pittsburgh. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox).
