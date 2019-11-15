Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN TRIPODI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN M. TRIPODI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN M. TRIPODI Obituary
TRIPODI CAROLYN M.

On Monday, November 11, 2019, Carolyn M. Tripodi (AKA Marmee, Nana, Lady Marmalade), mother of two, and perennial prompter of "wow, your grandma is really cool!" passed away at her family's side at 84. She was the daughter of Hugh and Marian Markey; and sister of the late Sue Hornbaker. Unable to be contained by the quaint village of her birthplace, Worthington, OH, she embarked on a life so enviably full that she left the world prepared and entirely on her own terms. This life had at its heart a tightknit family: two children, Karen Martin (Dave) and Marc Moloney (Alma); four grandchildren, Jonathan and Kelly Martin and Sean and Lauren Moloney; and the entire Tripodi clan - all of whom were commonly held together by the strength of their love for her. She kept lifelong friends - keeping in touch with high school classmates, while maintaining her characteristically independent, stylish and artistic sensibility. She raised two children with William Moloney, Karen and Marc, who both inherited their witty sense of humor and love of music. Her daughter's family enjoyed spending hours with her playing Yahtzee, watching the obscure foreign and indie movies she always knew about before them, and singing intentionally "incredibly bad" harmonies in the kitchen to the point where laughter took over. Her son's family enjoyed her San Antonio visits - playing board games, trips to Mexico, and going down waterslides at the waterpark. Her second love was her late husband, Tom Tripodi, an accomplished DEA/CIA agent whose life ended far too early in 1999. In her later years, her passions included traveling the world, antique and art collection, as well as devouring novels, history and archeology books, and coloring intricate adult coloring books in her quieter moments. At her request, there will be no funeral service. Her remains will be joining Tom Tripodi's in Maryland, as accords with her wishes. Her family encourages donations to Family Hospice Pittsburgh. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox).


www.thomasmsmithfh.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -