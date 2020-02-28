|
|
EDWARDS CAROLYN MAE
Age 88, of North Versailles, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born June 20, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Byron P. and Verna F. Imler. Carolyn was the loving wife of the late David J. Edwards for 58 years and proud matriarch of her family: 13 children: David J. (Marsha) Edwards, Patricia (John) Hoke, Daniel B. (Janet) Edwards, Dale J. (Mary) Edwards, Carol (Gary) Sudyk, Frances (Robert) Hollis, Roselyn Schmidt, Eva (Dave) Bruck, Donald C. (Carolyn) Edwards, Douglas V. (Pamela) Edwards, Noreen (James) Dodds, D. Sean (Jennifer) Edwards, and Dennis P. (Danielle) Edwards; 46 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding 15148 on Saturday, February 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 1 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services will be in the funeral home on Monday, March 2 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Robert Bellarmine Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020