Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
CAROLYN MAE EDWARDS


1931 - 2020
CAROLYN MAE EDWARDS Obituary
EDWARDS CAROLYN MAE

Age 88, of North Versailles, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born June 20, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Byron P. and Verna F. Imler. Carolyn was the loving wife of the late David J. Edwards for 58 years and proud matriarch of her family: 13 children: David J. (Marsha) Edwards, Patricia (John) Hoke, Daniel B. (Janet) Edwards, Dale J. (Mary) Edwards, Carol (Gary) Sudyk, Frances (Robert) Hollis, Roselyn Schmidt, Eva (Dave) Bruck, Donald C. (Carolyn) Edwards, Douglas V. (Pamela) Edwards, Noreen (James) Dodds, D. Sean (Jennifer) Edwards, and Dennis P. (Danielle) Edwards; 46 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding 15148 on Saturday, February 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 1 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.  Services will be in the funeral home on Monday, March 2 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Robert Bellarmine Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
