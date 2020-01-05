|
|
BISTARKEY CAROLYN MARIE
24 years old of Oakdale, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in North Carolina as the result of a vehicle accident. She was born July 11, 1995 in McKees Rocks, daughter of Dale Allen, Sr. and Barb Jayne Auth Bistarkey. She was a graduate of West Allegheny High School Class of 2014, where she was a member of the ROTC. She was an amateur artist, enjoying painting and drawing. She loved being outdoors, visiting Amish Country, fishing, and going to country concerts. If she had to be inside it was enjoying playstation, and spending time with her loving mother. She worked as a cashier at Giant Eagle Marketplace, Robinson, and Hertz Car Rental, Moon Twp. Surviving are parents, Dale and Barb Bistarkey of Oakdale; fiancé, Chris Torrez of Oakdale; son, Kingston Torrez of Oakdale; stepchildren, Keila and Trevor Torres; brother, Dale Bistarkey, Jr. of Oakdale; paternal grandmother, Ila Bistarkey of McDonald; several aunts and uncles, and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Stephen Bistarkey, and maternal grandparents, Carl and Carol Auth. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the COLEMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL SERVICES, 3378 Millers Run Road, (Rt 50) Cecil, PA 15321, where funeral service will be held at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. David Ketter, officiating. Interment will be private in the Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for the care of her son, Kingston.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020