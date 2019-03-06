MCKENZIE CAROLYN

Of Oakmont, age 90, on Sunday March 3, 2019. Carolyn was the beloved wife of the late Charles "Chuck" McKenzie for 63 years; loving mother of Dale (Susan) Mckenzie, Susan (the late Keith) Kuyper, Evelyn McKenzie, Jim McKenzie and Keith (Diane) McKenzie; proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; cherished sister of George (Jane) Duncan and Frank (the late Elizabeth) Duncan. Carolyn is preceded in death by her siblings Ada Mae, Ray, and Jim. Friends will be received on Thursday 4-7 p.m. at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC.; 378 Maryland Ave; Oakmont PA 15139; 412-828-6565 where her funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. and officiated by Rev. Dr. Steve Wilson to conclude her visitation. She will be interred at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies privately. The family would like to thank the staff at Harmar Village Care Center for the care provided to Carolyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 Allegheny River Blvd., Verona, PA 15147. Online condolences may be made to:

