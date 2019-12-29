|
|
MEYER CAROLYN "JO"
Age 75, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away December 25, 2019 at Bickford of Lancaster. Jo was born January 17, 1944 in Trenton, New Jersey. She was adopted by Charles and Jean Gruber through Catholic Charities and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jo was an avid quilter and began an annual retreat for quilters every Super Bowl weekend at the YMCA Camp " Kon No Kwee" with the assistance of Director " Uncle Harry". She is survived by her husband, Bill and family, Jessica and Evan Miller; granddaughters, Grace and Cate. Remembrances may be directed to: Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 and the of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME was in care of arrangements. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019