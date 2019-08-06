Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
NATOLI CAROLYN

Of Morningside on Monday, August 5, 2019, age 77. Beloved wife of Felix Natoli; mother of Vincent (Candy); grandmother of Mia; daughter of the late William and Virginia Evans; sister of Virginia Evans, and the late William Evans and Dorothy Condron; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Carolyn worked at Federated Investors for 25 years. She was active in politics, serving as Vice Chair of the Tenth Ward Democratic Committee. She was also active in her community as a volunteer at St. Margaret's Hospital and a member of the Morningside Bocce League. She enjoyed her monthly Card Club as well as yoga and was an avid walker. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 12 noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Carolyn's name to the (donate3.cancer.org). Condolences may be expressed at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
Download Now