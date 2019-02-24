OCHS CAROLYN (FERGUSON)

Age 85, of Upper St. Clair, peacefully passed away on February 21, 2019, knowing how very much she was loved. She was originally from Dormont, PA. Predeceased by her parents Robert S. and Mary Adele Miller; her first husband, William H. Ferguson; and her second husband, Bertrand W. Ochs. Carolyn was the incredible mother to Bill (Irene) Ferguson, Dan (Jody) Ferguson, Scott (Bonnie) Ferguson, Randy (Susan) Ferguson, Heather (Domenic) Folino; grandmother to Slater, Bryan (Sam), Alyssa (Rob), Adeline (James), Emeline, Fiona, Jeremia, Domenic, and Richie; great- grandmother to Jack and Bradley. She has three step-children; seven step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren. Carolyn was first and foremost a mom! She spent many years enjoying her work at the Uncommon Market. She loved her adventures through South Park and seeing the covered bridges in Mingo. She enjoyed her travels with Bert especially to Sitka Alaska and spent many winters with her late brother, Bob (Betty) and her brother, Russ and his late wife, Ruth in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She was loved by all and will be remembered for her kind heart and soft demeanor. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Tuesday 2-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday 10 a.m., with Rev. Fred Soberg officiating. Interment to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Carolyn's name. Please add or view tributes at:

www.beinhauer.com