CROWE CAROLYN P.
Age 72, formerly of Point Breeze, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Sister of Thomas J. (Liz) Crowe, Jr., Nina (late John) Theys, Donna (Matthew, Sr.) Griffin, Catherine (Ray) Fleishauer, Joanne Reilly, Nancy (late Keith) Taylor, Carl (Ruth) Crowe and the late John (late Beverly) Crowe; daughter of the late Thomas J. Crowe, Sr. and Nina Tortorete Crowe; beloved aunt of nephew, Andrew Taylor and great-aunt of niece, Keira Taylor. Also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews and special friends. Carolyn was a longtime Verizon employee. A private family service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a . Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019