CAROLYN P. LAQUINTA

CAROLYN P. LAQUINTA Obituary
LAQUINTA CAROLYN P.

Age 82, of Crafton Heights, peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, with her family by her side. Wife of the late Richard S. Laquinta; beloved mother of Gary, Brian (Lynn) Laquinta, Julie (Frank) Dixon, and Lisa (Donald) Barthelemy; dear grandma of Laura, Sydney, Alyssa, Gianna, and Jacob; sister of the late John Oliver; aunt of William, John Oliver. Carolyn will be sadly missed by her family and dear friends. Visitation THURSDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton where the Blessing Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
