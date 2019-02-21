|
LAQUINTA CAROLYN P.
Age 82, of Crafton Heights, peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, with her family by her side. Wife of the late Richard S. Laquinta; beloved mother of Gary, Brian (Lynn) Laquinta, Julie (Frank) Dixon, and Lisa (Donald) Barthelemy; dear grandma of Laura, Sydney, Alyssa, Gianna, and Jacob; sister of the late John Oliver; aunt of William, John Oliver. Carolyn will be sadly missed by her family and dear friends. Visitation THURSDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton where the Blessing Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019