PERCIVAL CAROLYN (HILLDOERFER)
Age 76, of Munhall, on August 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry W. "Butch"; loving mother of Mary C. Moser of Munhall, Christine (Thomas) Bushik of N. Huntingdon and Carol L. Bastian of Monessen; brother of George (Jane) Hilldoerfer of N. Versailles and Robert (Kathy) Hilldoerfer of Export; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Matthew, Jessica and Hayden; sister-in-law to Bill (Terri) Sabo of Munhall. Friends received on Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019