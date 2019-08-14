Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Lisieux R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN PERCIVAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN (HILLDOERFER) PERCIVAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN (HILLDOERFER) PERCIVAL Obituary
PERCIVAL CAROLYN (HILLDOERFER)

Age 76, of Munhall, on August 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry W. "Butch"; loving mother of Mary C. Moser of Munhall, Christine (Thomas) Bushik of N. Huntingdon and Carol L. Bastian of Monessen; brother of George (Jane) Hilldoerfer of N. Versailles and Robert (Kathy) Hilldoerfer of Export; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Matthew, Jessica and Hayden; sister-in-law to Bill (Terri) Sabo of Munhall. Friends received on Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now