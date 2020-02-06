|
MURPHY CARRIE L.
On Monday, February 3, 2020 Carrie L. Murphy 89 of Pittsburgh , Pa., formerly of Rankin, Pa. Mother of Minnie Swindle, Carrie L. Davis, Doris J. Mickles, Arzoalur Murphy, Jr., Cathy L., Joel and Sheila D. Murphy. Also a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. on February 7, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 245 Third Avenue, Rankin, PA, where the funeral service will be held Saturday 10am on February 8, 2020. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020