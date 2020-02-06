Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
245 Third Avenue
Rankin, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
245 Third Avenue
Rankin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARRIE MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARRIE L. MURPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARRIE L. MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY CARRIE L.

On Monday, February 3, 2020 Carrie L. Murphy 89 of Pittsburgh , Pa., formerly of Rankin, Pa. Mother of Minnie Swindle, Carrie L. Davis, Doris J. Mickles, Arzoalur Murphy, Jr., Cathy L., Joel and Sheila D. Murphy. Also a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. on February 7, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 245 Third Avenue, Rankin, PA, where the funeral service will be held Saturday 10am on February 8, 2020. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARRIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now