McCLORY CARRIE LYNN (BRUNI)
On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Carrie Lynn (Bruni) McClory, age 56, of Bethel Park. Beloved daughter of Barry D. and Joyce A. (Luznar) Bruni; sister of Dale (Cheryl) Bruni, Wayne Bruni, and Beth Ann (Michael) Harris; also survived by nieces and nephews. Carrie was an animal lover. She really loved her pets. She was also a volunteer firefighter in the state of Washington. No visitation. Services private. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. If desired, the family requests donations in Carrie's name to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019