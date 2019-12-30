Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 51, of Upper St. Clair, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Diane Dautel and Gary and Nanci Russell. Dear sister of Brett (Jen) Russell, Chris (Arian) Russell and Beckie McDuffee. Aunt of Sam, Jake, Sophie, Josh, Matt, Vivian Russell and Caeley McDuffee. Grandniece of Harry and Elaine Lehr. Carrie was full of life who loved to dance and bowl. She was a diehard Steelers Fan. Family and friends welcome Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800). Funeral Service Tuesday 10:30 a.m. in Beverly Heights Presbyterian Church,  EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH, 207 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carrie's name may be made to Beverly Heights Presbyterian Church.


www.slaterfuneral.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
