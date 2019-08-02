|
|
TOUZET CARRIE
On July 27, 2019 in Fairfax, VA. Carrie is survived by her loving husband, Robert W. Touzet; her daughters, Chloe Marie, 4 ½, and newborn, Sofia Michelle; her parents, William and Susan Schultz; her brother, Gary W. Schultz and his wife, Michelle; her loving companion, Cabo, and many more family and friends. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 2003 with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and as a proud sister of Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority, Carrie moved to the Washington, DC Metro Area where she would begin her career, make lifelong friends and impact countless lives along the way. While moving up the ranks in the accounting field and perfecting her craft working for various Government Contractors, Carrie met her husband Rob and was also able to secure a Master's Degree in Business Administration through the University of Maryland, where she graduated as a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. Of course, it wasn't all about business and work when it came to Carrie. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan through and through, which of course made life interesting at home after marrying such an avid Patriots and Bruins fan! They met playing in a kickball league on the National Mall and quickly shared their love for 80's and 90's music, laughter, sports (albeit a "healthy" rivalry) and having an all-around good time with friends and family and she especially looked forward to Sunday night dinners and Game Nights with dear friends. Carrie and Rob also shared a love of travel and would often go on road trips to visit family in Pittsburgh, Ohio and New Hampshire, as well as vacationing in Jamaica, Ocean City, Maryland, touring local wineries, cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean Islands and a honeymoon trip to Cabo San Lucas, which ultimately lead to the namesake of their loving furry companion, Cabo. Carrie's world changed for the better when she gave birth to Chloe Marie in March of 2015. This was the child she had hoped and prayed for and Chloe turned out to be everything she wanted and more. Carrie was an amazing mother to Chloe and her prayers were answered once again when she got pregnant with their second beautiful baby girl, Sofia Michelle, born on July 17th. Carrie would brighten up any room simply by walking into it and is now loved and missed dearly by anyone who ever shared her space. Her spirit will live on in our hearts and memories and in the lives that she helped change through her activism efforts. Most importantly, she will live on through her precious little girls. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the DEMAINE FUNERAL HOME, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park, 8420 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a fund for Carrie's daughters: www.gofundme.com/f/chloe-and-sofia-touzet-college-fund.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019