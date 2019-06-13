|
|
FISHER, III CARVIS "BUTCH"
Passed away on June 8, 2019. Survived by beloved wife, Carol Fisher; children, Erica Patterson (Corey) and Carvis Arthur Fisher; mother, Grace Fisher; two grandchildren; brothers, George, Mark (Dawn) and Thomas Fisher. Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019 4-8 p.m. at Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6556 Shetland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Service will also be at SMZ Church, Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11 a.m. Services entrusted to SPRIGGS-WATSON FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019