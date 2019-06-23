Home

Age 40, peacefully in the arms of her mother and Po, after a courageous battle, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Casey became an angel in heaven. She was our angel on earth and loved by many. She lit up every room she entered and was the best story and joke teller ever. She is survived by her daughter, Cami Getty; her mother, Darlene (Larson); and Cliff Howell; and her late father Marty; her brother, Tanner (Courtney) Larson; and Sarah (Shawn) Connolly; also by Linda (Da) Larson; and devoted friend, Chuck (Po) Psomas; also loved by a neice and nephew; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends. A Celebration of Life for Casey will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., at the SNPJ, in Imperial. ALL ARE WELCOME. It is respectfully requested that Memorial Donations be sent to Camryn Getty's 529 College Fund. Arrangements by HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, P.C., Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA. (724) 695-7332.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
