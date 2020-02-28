|
FINEGAN CASH OWEN
Cash Owen Finegan waved his final goodbye on February 25, 2020. Baby Cash was born on December 19, 2019. His life was short, but he fought big. Cash Owen touched many lives and was loved deeply. He is survived by his loving mommy and daddy, Shannan (Kirk) and Cassius Finegan. He will always be in his parent's hearts. In addition to his parents, Cash is survived by his Bubba and Pap Kirk; Lulu and Grandpa Finegan; and a myriad of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was affectionately known as Little Cashew, Tiny but Mighty, Little Fighter, Little Bajey, Cash Money, Baby Fin, and most importantly Courageous Cash. He was loved by all who kept him in their thoughts and prayers, and his little, brave soul will forever be missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church, 1760 Pine Hollow Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Cash to March of Dimes, Western, PA 300 Cedar Ridge Dr. Suite 311/313, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020