LOWICKI CASIMIR W. "CASEY"
Age 85, of Allison Park, passed away on Thursday evening, February 27, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 27, 1934, he was the son of the late Casimir and Pearl Slawski Lowicki. Casey owned and operated Casey's Electronics Company for 40 years. He had served as a Sgt. in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a gunner and radar technician. Casey was an accomplished pilot and flight instructor, flying extensively in the U.S. and Canada. Surviving are his wife, of nearly 60 years, Betty Lou Hays Lowicki, who he married on April 23, 1960, and his daughter, Debra Myers of Wexford, a nephew, Milan Dudukovich, a niece, Carol Novak and two half-sisters, Marie Grzanba and Pearl Williams. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Dudukovich. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. A Blessing Service will follow visitation, with Fr. Charles Bober, pastor of St. Kilian Church, officiating. Entombment will be private at the Mausoleum at Allegheny County Memorial Park in McCandless Twp. Memorials may be made to St. Kilian Church Food Pantry, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020