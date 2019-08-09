|
ROGOWSKI CASIMIRA
Casimira Rogowski, age 83, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at her home in North Huntingdon. Beloved wife of Jaroslav "Jerry" Rogowski. Cassie loved spending time with her family, traveling with her family and reading. She was always there to lend a hand to others and was an attentive and loving grandmother. As Buddha said, if you light a lamp for someone else, it will also brighten your path. Cassie brightened the lives of many during her life. Surviving her are two sons, John Rogowski of East McKeesport, and Michael Rogowski of Park City, UT; and their spouses, Cheryl Rogowski and Putul Rogowski; her brother, Zdzislaw (Jerry) Zawada; five grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Angela Merici Church, White Oak, PA. Burial will follow at Good Shepard Cemetery with a wake following at the East McKeesport Fire Hall. In lieu of flowers, please honor Cassie's passion for animals, especially dogs, with a donation to the Humane Society. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035. (412) 823-4054.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019