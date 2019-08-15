|
|
CAPRETTA CASSANDRA MARIE
Age 26, of Brookline, on August 13, 2019. Cherished daughter of Pam Capretta and the late Jay Capretta; beloved granddaughter of Judy and Roger Capretta, Gayle Scheid (Ed Braun) and Nicholas Scheid (Virginia); dear sister of Jayden; loving niece of Nancy Fuhrer, Susan Scheid and Gretchen Serra; special great-niece to Nancy Andiorio and cousin to Anthony Andiorio; beloved goddaughter of Dan Miller and Robyn Fleischmann; treasured cousin and friend of many. Visitation Friday from 4-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226. Mass Sat. at 9:30 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata-Loreto Parish (Brookline) 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019