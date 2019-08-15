Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Teresa of Kolkata-Loreto Parish
Brookline, PA
View Map
CASSANDRA MARIE CAPRETTA

CASSANDRA MARIE CAPRETTA Obituary
CAPRETTA CASSANDRA MARIE

Age 26, of Brookline, on August 13, 2019. Cherished daughter of Pam Capretta and the late Jay Capretta; beloved granddaughter of Judy and Roger Capretta, Gayle Scheid (Ed Braun) and Nicholas Scheid (Virginia); dear sister of Jayden; loving niece of Nancy Fuhrer, Susan Scheid and Gretchen Serra; special great-niece to Nancy Andiorio and cousin to Anthony Andiorio; beloved goddaughter of Dan Miller and Robyn Fleischmann; treasured cousin and friend of many. Visitation Friday from 4-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226. Mass Sat. at 9:30 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata-Loreto Parish (Brookline) 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
