Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
CASSIE UNICO

CASSIE UNICO Obituary
UNICO CASSIE

Age 18, of Upper St. Clair, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Loving daughter of Mark and the late Donna Unico; cherished sister of Gretchen and Nathalie Unico; granddaughter of Daniel and Joan Unico and Charles and the late Caroline Wells. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Cassie enjoyed traveling with her family, riding horses, music and swinging on the backyard swing. She was best known for her bright smile and laughter and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday at 10:30 in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Cassie's memory to The Children's Institute of Pittsburgh or Horses With Hope, www.horseswithhope.org. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
