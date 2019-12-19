Home

CATHERINE A. (EGGER) FABIAN

CATHERINE A. (EGGER) FABIAN Obituary
FABIAN CATHERINE A. (EGGER)

Age 95, passed away peacefully December 15, 2019, at Wilkinson Residential Healthcare Facility in Amsterdam, New York. Born in 1924, she was a resident of Sharpshill in O'Hara Township, PA, until the age of 80. She spent her last years in the Albany, New York area living near her daughter, Janet. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Church in Sharpsburg, where many of her fondest memories were formed. She was a sacristy worker at St. Mary Church for many decades. She enjoyed reading and being in the beauty of the outdoors. She was an avid correspondent to family and friends. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Francis A. Fabian; and her sister, Rita Ober (Egger). She is survived by her children, Joanne Bennardo (Edward), Janet Ising (Thomas), and Steve; grandchildren, John Bennardo (Laura), Matthew Bennardo (Katie Sekelsky), Kevin Bennardo (Amy Ullrick), Kathy Ising Los (Michael), Scott Ising, Keith Ising, Blossom Fabian, Greta Fabian; great-grandchildren, Katie, Emily, Alaina Bennardo, Margot and Nathaniel Benrick; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Friends and family will be received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., corner of Main and Ninth Sts., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. Mary Church, Sharpburg, Saturday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
