CATHERINE A. FASHION

CATHERINE A. FASHION Obituary
FASHION CATHERINE A.

 On Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Fanny Fashion; loving sister of Jean E. Salvatore; beloved aunt of Donna (John) Vaughan, Guy (Phyllis) Salvatore and Vera (John) Comport; great-aunt of John C. Vaughan, Colleen Miller, Debbie Robertson, Mary Kate Morgan, Leah Quigley, Pamela Comport, Michelle Comport, Kim Stadtfeld and Kelly Paisley. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
