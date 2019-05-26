LANG CATHERINE A. (BORN)

Age 77, of West View, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Daughter of the late Catherine C. Fox and Gerald E. Born' beloved wife of the late Walter Jay Lang; loving mother of Debora (Arnie) Thompson, Walter Jay (Amy) Lang, Jr., Sheri (Frank) Doleno and Cathy (Walter) Opiela; proud grandmother of Cody and Jenna Thompson, Frank Jr. and Samantha Doleno, Tyler, Ryan and Luke Opiela and Madison, Mackenzie & Olivia; sister of Priscilla Velette, Shirley Farrar, and Barbara Kiggins. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Interment will follow in North Side Catholic Cemetery, Ross Township. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.