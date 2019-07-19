Home

Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
LEINDECKER CATHERINE A.

Age 73, formerly of Spring Garden, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Timothy; five daughters; one brother; 17 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Allegheny County Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
