BEGGS CATHERINE ANN (AKINS)

Of Scott Township, formerly of Bethel Park, PA passed away on February 10, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by love. Born on August 23, 1930, in Derry, PA, Ann was the daughter of the late Andrew and M. Eleanor (Schrum) Akins. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Beggs, Sr.; cherished mother of Thomas W. (Kim) Beggs, Jr., Dianne (Ed) Ott, Judith (Bob) Klobuchar and J. Scott Beggs; adored grandmother of Lauren (Chris) Suess, Drew (Amanda) Klobuchar, Lindsay (Matt) Cory, Sarah Klobuchar, Will Beggs, Rebecca Klobuchar, Briar Beggs and Andrew Ott; treasured great-grandmother of Brooke Ella Suess; loved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ann is survived by siblings, E. Marie Watson, M. Bernadette Marshall, Gerald (JoAnne) Akins, Janet McGuire and Stanley (Joan) Akins; and sister-in-law, Nira "Nancy" Akins. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Fidellis, Loretta, Lt. Francis E. Akins, Cpl. Hugh J. Akins and Charles Akins. Ann was a graduate of Pittsburgh Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1951. Words cannot express how much Ann was loved how much she will be missed. A Celebration Service will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Simon & Jude Church located at 1607 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. It is her wish that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938.