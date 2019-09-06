|
NESBITT CATHERINE ANN (McHUGH)
Age 94, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved mother of Sharyn (Robert) Abbott, Terry (Bobbi) Nesbitt, Colleen Nesbitt, Patricia (David) Folsom of Palm Bay, FL, Cynthia "Tina" Nesbitt and the late Kathleen (Thedo) Collier and Nancy Kramer; loving grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 31; sister of the late Frank B. (Anna) McHugh, Jr. of Binghamton, NY and Thomas W. (survived by Marjorie) McHugh of Brentwood. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Victims of Violent Crimes, 3433 E. Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, Inc., 212 9th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019