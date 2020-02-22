|
|
SKRTIC CATHERINE ANN
Catherine Ann Skrtic, age 70, of Lawrence, Kansas, formerly of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, died Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born in McKeesport on February 8, 1950 and is the daughter of the late Paul G. and Caroline D'Annunzio Skrtic. Catherine graduated from Mon Valley High School in West Mifflin in 1969 and was employed for 20 years at the Eldridge Hotel in Lawrence, Kansas, until her retirement in 2012. She was a member of the Natural Ties student organization at the University of Kansas, a member of the THRIL Horseback Riding Club, and a member of St. Eugene Church of St. Mark Parish in Liberty Boro., Pennsylvania, and the former St. Joseph Church in Port Vue, Pennsylvania. Catherine is survived by her brother, Tom Skrtic of Lawrence, Kansas; aunt, Judy Kapuska of Brainerd, Minnesota; many cousins; and her many, many friends in Lawrence, Kansas, and around the country and the world. Friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412 678 6177) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Eugene Church, 3210 Liberty Way, Liberty Boro., PA 15133. Fr. Miroslaus Wojcicki will officiate and burial will follow. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020