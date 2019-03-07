|
ARENSBERG CATHERINE (LaBOON)
Age 99, of Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully passed away on March 5, 2019. Catherine's hobbies consisted of gardening, stain glass work, sewing and doing crafts. She leaves behind to cherish her memories four loving daughters, Catherine A. Richards, Roberta (Jim, deceased) currently (David) McMullin, Patricia (Frank) Colwell and Mary (David) Donatelli; twelve grandchildren; and many great and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 412-531-4000. Public visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Blessing service will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Please make and view tribute at:
www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019