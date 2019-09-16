|
|
CASSIDY CATHERINE B. "BABE"
Age 84, of Greenfield, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, James McNickle and Catherine Rizzo; adored and loving wife of 61 years of fun to Edward, whom she cherished; loving daughters, Corinne (Dennis) Zielinski and Chris (David) Kormis; adoring and loving Grammie Babe of Anna and Erin; sister of Marlyn Kalbaugh, Carla (Robert) George, Edward (Roxann) Eckman, and Angie (Edward) Rodgers; sister-in-law of Maureen (Ralph) Jenkins Krichbaum and George (Dee) Cassidy. She also is survived by numerous other family and friends. Babe's family was her life. She especially loved when everyone came together for holidays. Christmas—with all of the trimmings--was her favorite time of the year. Early in her life, Babe worked as a switchboard operator in the Union Trust Building. After the births of Corinne and Chris, she dedicated herself to their care and upbringing. Contributing to her community, over the years Babe volunteered at St. Rosalia School library and with Pittsburgh's Living at Home program, which awarded her Volunteer of the Year. Once Ed retired, Babe retired, and they became snowbirds living half the year in Belleair Bluffs, Florida. Babe always said she got her energy from the sun! She loved Florida and made many new friends there. Friends will be received on September 17 from 6-8 p.m. and September 18 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Closing prayers, September 19 at funeral home at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019