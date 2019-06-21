LOCHNER CATHERINE "KAY" BARRETT

(1930-2019) In Bradenton, Florida, on June 10, 2019. Kay was a former resident of Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from St. Paul Cathedral High School and the University of Pittsburgh, and received her graduate degree from Duquesne University. She was employed by the Pittsburgh Board of Education for over 30 years. She began her career at H.C. Frick Elementary School and also taught at Columbus Middle School. From 1977 until her retirement in 1996, she served as a School Psychologist. While in Pittsburgh she was a volunteer at Phipps Conservatory and Passavant Hospital. She was a member of the Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters. Kay loved to travel, especially with her grandchildren. She took her grandsons Sean and Paul to the Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy, her grandsons Brian and David to Alaska, and her granddaughter Allyson to Paris and Venice. Kay believed everyone should see Venice. Kay left her beloved Pittsburgh and its association with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Steelers, the Penguins, Andy Warhol, August Wilson, Gene Kelly, Mr. Rogers, etc., in 2009 and moved to Florida. There she enjoyed the outdoor activities provided by the excellent weather. She especially enjoyed membership in the PBC Book Club and the company of her wonderful neighbors. Kay is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Lochner. She is survived by her beloved children, W. Christopher Lochner (Janet) of Hampton Township, PA, Ann Smith (Craig) of Lake Worth, FL, and John Lochner (Ruth Ann) of Bradenton, FL; and eight wonderful grandchildren. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com), 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Monday, June 24, 2019, Mass of Christian Burial St. Paul Cathedral 10:00 a.m. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to .