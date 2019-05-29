Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
CATHERINE "CATHY" (OLYHA) BUCHKO

CATHERINE "CATHY" (OLYHA) BUCHKO Obituary
BUCHKO CATHERINE "CATHY" (OLYHA)

Age 69, of McKees Rocks, after a long illness, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Daughter of Catherine and the late William Olyha; beloved wife of Jim Aiken; loving mother of Karen Buchko, Kimberly Berry and the late William Buchko, Jr.; grandmother of Paul Paige, Kendall Paige, Chastity Buchko, Demetrius Berry, Jayden Berry, Tyler Berry, and Victor Johnson; eternal friend of Bill Buchko; preceded in death by three brothers; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Friends received Friday 12-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks. Funeral Saturday 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Parish the Church at St. Mary's at 9:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
