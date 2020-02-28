|
THOMAS CATHERINE D. (HILL)
Age 94, of Stowe Twp., passed on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Robert Thomas and Juliann Helfrich (Tim); dear grandmother of Rebecca, Lyndsey, Timothy, Jr., and Christina; also survived by eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her sister, Elizabeth Bencho. The Family is holding a private visitation at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. MONDAY at Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Mary's Church, McKees Rocks. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020