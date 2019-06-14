YURECHKO CATHERINE D.

Age 90, of White Oak, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh on September 15, 1928 and is the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary Bernat Mirarchi and the wife of the late John A. Yurechko. Catherine was employed at Magee Women's Hospital for many years before leaving to start her own family. She was a member of St. Angela Merici Church and was involved in the White Oak Athletic Association when her children were young. She is survived by her children, Anthony (Carol) Yurechko of Munhall, George (Mary) Yurechko of Pittsburgh, John (Laura) Yurechko of Zelienople, Dolores "Dee" (Mark) Niedzwecki of White Oak and Paul (Michele) Yurechko of Havre De Grace, Maryland; grandchildren, Steven, Andrew, Jennifer, Katie, Chris; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Chris, Michael, Nadia; sisters, Elizabeth Mirarchi of Pittsburgh, Theresa (the late Samuel) Botta of Santa Maria, California; brother, William (Lois) Mirarchi of Los Olivas, California; also nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Richard (the late Marilyn) Mirarchi and Mary Louise (the late Ralph) LaManna. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor, 412 678 6177) on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Church, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131. Burial will follow. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.