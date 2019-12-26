|
DelGRECO CATHERINE
Of Baldwin Twp., on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Wife of the late Robert G.; beloved mother of Robert G., Jr. (Rita), John (Terry), Terese "Tia" (Gary) Stokan, Denise DelGreco, George, James (Annette), Rita Sherry, and William "Tom" DelGreco; grandmother of Gina, Bobby III, Mark, David, John, Jr., Anthony, Darah, Christie, Michele, Christian, James, Alexa, Dominick, Taylor, and Taryn; great-grandmother of Rocky, Rose Catherine, Peter III, Desi, Stokan, Eston, Penn, and Wilson; sister of John "Ninu" Thomas, Rita Sassano, William "Chico" Thomas, and the late James Thomas. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Thursday 5:30-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brookline Community Food Bank or St. Jude Hospital. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019